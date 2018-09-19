Liverpool Legend John Barnes Claims PSG Superstar Wouldn't Get Into Jurgen Klopp's Reds Side

Liverpool legend John Barnes has claimed that PSG's Brazilian superstar Neymar wouldn't get into the Reds' current side because he is too lazy.

Neymar played the full 90 minutes at Anfield as Liverpool overcame a PSG comeback to win their Champions League opener 3-2. But the Brazilian was ineffective and looked lethargic at times during the match, prompting Barnes to criticise his work ethic and claim that he wouldn't get a game under Jurgen Klopp.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Express, Barnes had his say on Neymar's performance, and why he wouldn't fit Klopp's style.

“A lot of people say Neymar is the best in the world, which may suit PSG or Man City or Barcelona, but regardless of how good he is, there is no way he would suit Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Barnes also pointed to the lack of competition in Ligue 1 potentially playing a role in Neymar and Mbappe's unwillingness to track back.

“PSG aren’t going to pay for it in the French league, where Neymar and Mbappe don’t track back and don’t run around too much and still win comfortably, but that will probably work against PSG in the latter stages of the Champions League.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

PSG's performance was certainly underwhelming against Liverpool, and if they are to realise their ambitions of eventually winning the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel will need to find a balance between the attacking flair of the front three and some defensive solidity.