Southampton Legend Matt Le Tissier Claims New Saints Striker Could Become Cult Hero at St Mary's

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Former Southampton attacking midfielder Matt Le Tissier is already a huge admirer of Danny Ings and reckons the English striker could become a cult hero among Saints fans.

The 26-year-old joined the St Mary's side on loan this summer and has been quite impressive in attack. Southampton could make his deal permanent for a reported £18m next year and are very likely to if he keeps performances up and remains healthy.

Le Tissier has showered some praise on the former Burnley man, lauding his attitude and character and branding him an "excellent" player.

“I think he’s been excellent, I really do,” the pundit said, via the Daily Echo. “He looks a level above what was at the club before in terms of sharpness and the way he sees the game.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s gone about his business. His attitude is bang on. He strikes me as one of those players who, even if he’s 70 or 80 per cent fit, will just tell the manager ‘I’m alright, get me on there, I can still do something'.

“Sometimes you can have a lack of those characters in your squad so it’s good to have him there as one of those. He obviously spent a lot of time out injured so he’s going to be keen to play as much as possible.”

Ings has scored three league goals in his first five appearances for the Saints and Le Tissier concurs with the notion of the player becoming a cult hero at the club.

“I think he could be,” he added. “He’s started really well and if he continues that...when we’ve had players in the past who’ve performed to a high level and haven’t played at a big club before they’ve only got to have one good season and all of a sudden here come the vultures.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“But he’s had the big move already and dropped down again so it might be a bit easier to keep hold of him.

“I’m hoping that’s the way it turns out.”

Unfortunately for Southampton, they won't be able to field the striker when they go up against his parent club Liverpool this weekend. But Mark Hughes has said that his exclusion could be beneficial.

“Ideally we would have preferred him to play this week, but it means we will be able to get good work into him during the time he is not available," the manager said ahead of the weekend's action, as quoted by the Independent"This time next week, he will be raring to go again.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)