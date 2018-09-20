Southampton Legend Matt Le Tissier Claims New Saints Striker Could Become Cult Hero at St Mary's

Former Southampton attacking midfielder Matt Le Tissier is already a huge admirer of Danny Ings and reckons the English striker could become a cult hero among Saints fans.

The 26-year-old joined the St Mary's side on loan this summer and has been quite impressive in attack. Southampton could make his deal permanent for a reported £18m next year and are very likely to if he keeps performances up and remains healthy.

⏱ There were just 129 seconds between Danny Ings' penalty and Shane Duffy's headed goal#SOUBHA pic.twitter.com/TQxKLQP6HR — Premier League (@premierleague) September 17, 2018

Le Tissier has showered some praise on the former Burnley man, lauding his attitude and character and branding him an "excellent" player.

“I think he’s been excellent, I really do,” the pundit said, via the Daily Echo. “He looks a level above what was at the club before in terms of sharpness and the way he sees the game.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s gone about his business. His attitude is bang on. He strikes me as one of those players who, even if he’s 70 or 80 per cent fit, will just tell the manager ‘I’m alright, get me on there, I can still do something'.

“Sometimes you can have a lack of those characters in your squad so it’s good to have him there as one of those. He obviously spent a lot of time out injured so he’s going to be keen to play as much as possible.”

Ings has scored three league goals in his first five appearances for the Saints and Le Tissier concurs with the notion of the player becoming a cult hero at the club.

“I think he could be,” he added. “He’s started really well and if he continues that...when we’ve had players in the past who’ve performed to a high level and haven’t played at a big club before they’ve only got to have one good season and all of a sudden here come the vultures.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“But he’s had the big move already and dropped down again so it might be a bit easier to keep hold of him.

“I’m hoping that’s the way it turns out.”

Unfortunately for Southampton, they won't be able to field the striker when they go up against his parent club Liverpool this weekend. But Mark Hughes has said that his exclusion could be beneficial.

“Ideally we would have preferred him to play this week, but it means we will be able to get good work into him during the time he is not available," the manager said ahead of the weekend's action, as quoted by the Independent. "This time next week, he will be raring to go again.”