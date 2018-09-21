Benjamin Mendy Handed One-Year Driving Ban After Mercedes Caught Speeding Multiple Times

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Manchester City and France full-back Benjamin Mendy has been hit with a one-year driving ban following the accumulation of 24 points on his driver's license.

Sky Sports report that the Frenchman was taken to task by law enforcement for his failure to state who the driver of his Mercedes was, after it was caught speeding on four occasions in less than two weeks.

The 24-year-old denied being the driver of said vehicle at the pertinent points in time but was convicted on four charges of failing to provide information. He was ordered to pay a £2,500 fine accompanied by £185 in costs. 

Mendy's license also tallied 24 points, with each charge carrying a six-point penalty.

Police had sent letters to the player's home requesting the driver's identity. But a Manchester Magistrate's court was informed of his failure to respond to any of the letters. He was also criticised for not making himself available for the court hearing.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We are dealing with four offences here, two on the same day, and it's a serious matter," Magistrate chair Michael Blackhurst declared. "They have been completely ignored and I think it is discourteous that he is not here so we can talk to him about it."

Gwyn Lewis, Mendy's lawyer, asked to accept the disqualification on the player's behalf.

''I deem him present by my presence,'' the solicitor said.

The City star did not feature for his side last weekend after returning from the international break, as Pep Guardiola opted to rest him. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The manager has since revealed that the defender won't be in action against Cardiff on Saturday either after suffering a bruised metatarsal, having also sat out City's 2-1 loss to Lyon in the Champions League this past Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)