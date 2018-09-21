Benjamin Mendy Handed One-Year Driving Ban After Mercedes Caught Speeding Multiple Times

Manchester City and France full-back Benjamin Mendy has been hit with a one-year driving ban following the accumulation of 24 points on his driver's license.

Sky Sports report that the Frenchman was taken to task by law enforcement for his failure to state who the driver of his Mercedes was, after it was caught speeding on four occasions in less than two weeks.

The 24-year-old denied being the driver of said vehicle at the pertinent points in time but was convicted on four charges of failing to provide information. He was ordered to pay a £2,500 fine accompanied by £185 in costs.

Mendy's license also tallied 24 points, with each charge carrying a six-point penalty.

Police had sent letters to the player's home requesting the driver's identity. But a Manchester Magistrate's court was informed of his failure to respond to any of the letters. He was also criticised for not making himself available for the court hearing.

"We are dealing with four offences here, two on the same day, and it's a serious matter," Magistrate chair Michael Blackhurst declared. "They have been completely ignored and I think it is discourteous that he is not here so we can talk to him about it."

Gwyn Lewis, Mendy's lawyer, asked to accept the disqualification on the player's behalf.

''I deem him present by my presence,'' the solicitor said.

The City star did not feature for his side last weekend after returning from the international break, as Pep Guardiola opted to rest him.

The manager has since revealed that the defender won't be in action against Cardiff on Saturday either after suffering a bruised metatarsal, having also sat out City's 2-1 loss to Lyon in the Champions League this past Wednesday.