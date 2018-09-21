Chelsea will take its undefeated Premier League record on the road on Sunday morning, traveling to face West Ham. Kickoff from London Stadium is slated for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Chelsea has dominated Premier League competition through five matches, holding a 5–0 record with a plus-10 goal differential. Eden Hazard has let the way, notching five goals through five games.

West Ham has struggled out of the gate, winning just one of five matches. They entered the Premier League win column last Sunday, though, defeating Everton 3-1 behind a pair of goals from Andriy Yarmolenko.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, NBCSports. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

