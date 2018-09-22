Wolverhampton will visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday as Premier League action continues.

Manchester United is coming off a Champions League win over Young Boys on Wednesday and looking to win their fourth straight match. Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera will miss the match due to injury. Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford will also be unavailable after getting red.

Wolverhampton has climbed up the Premier League standings to ninth place. The Wanderers are only one point behind the Red Devils, who sit in eighth. A Wolverhampton win at Old Trafford could possibly push Nuno Espirito Santo's squad possibly to as far up as fifth place.

