Frosinone 0-2 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Ronaldo's Late Strike Saves Bianconeri

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Juventus made hard work of Frosinone on Sunday night, as late strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi provided the league leaders with a 2-0 win at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. 

With the win, Juventus have maintained their unbeaten start to the season - winning all five of their opening games.

Frosinone have yet to score in the league this season, and you can see why. They had just 27 percent possession and registered just three shots on goal with zero being on target. They have already been beaten 4-0 and 5-0 this season, but avoided a heavy loss this time, as they defended resolutely and frustrated Juventus for 80 minutes before Ronaldo's strike.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Juventus looked disjointed in the first half, struggling to create any real opportunities. Despite the quality on show, they created the better of their chances through set pieces where they were able to react first to the second ball. 

A breakthrough failed to come, though just when Frosinone just thought they might have been able to earn a point, Miralem Pjanic waltzed in to the penalty area, mishit a shot in to Goldaniga's legs, before the ball finally fell kindly to Ronaldo - who was able to scuff an effort in to the bottom corner.

Frosinone, understandably, threw caution to wind and committed players forward. This gave Juventus the space late on to counter attack, culminating in Bernardeschi's late strike in injury time.

Juventus


Key Talking Point


Just when you thought Juventus would be frustrated by a newly promoted team, Ronaldo was able to rise to the occasion. He appeared to snatch at a few chances tonight but always looked the most likely to score. 

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Juventus found it incredibly tough to break Frosinone down and for 80 minutes were restricted to speculative efforts. Just as Juve looked like they were out of ideas, Ronaldo found himself in the right place at the right time. 

Ronaldo has built a career on scoring important goals, and this is exactly why Juventus spent the money on him they did. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Szczesny (7), Cuadrado (6), Rugani (7), Chiellini (7), Sandro (6), Can (7), Pjanic (7), Bentacur (6), Dybala (6), Ronaldo (8), Mandzukic (5)

Subs: Bernardeschi (8), Cancelo (7), Matuidi (6)

Star Man

Bernardeschi was able to make an impact from the bench and looked the brightest player on the pitch. 

He replaced Bentacur in the midfield early in the second half, and managed to provide real impetus at a time when the majority of Juventus players began to labour. Frosinone were compact and sat deep, however Bernardeschi was able to inject pace and by managing to beat his man, he forced Frosinone to panic.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Bernardeschi was rewarded for his hard work and quality with an injury time goal which sealed the win.

Worst Player


Mario Mandzukic struggled throughout the game to really impact the play. Juventus lacked some creativity with a lot of attacks concluding in a hopeful ball being floated in to the box. You would have expected Mandzukic to have some joy in this area, being Juventus' most important player when trying to breakdown this type of team, but he really struggled.

The Croatian striker has had far better games, and you would have been forgiven if you had forgotten he even played.

Looking Ahead


Juventus take on Napoli at home on Saturday, providing them with a true test against Carlo Ancelotti's men. 

It is doubtful that Napoli will defend as deep at Frosinone did this time out, but a similar performance will see Juventus struggling.

