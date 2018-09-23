Tottenham Transfer Target David Neres Reveals Interest From German Giants Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur transfer target David Neres has revealed he is aware of interest from German side Borussia Dortmund, though says he is not focusing on such transfer speculation at the moment.

Spurs have been credited with an interest in the Brazilian star, who currently plays for Ajax in the Eredivisie. Roma have also been linked with the 21-year-old starlet as well.

Neres told Dutch publication De Telegraaf: “I’m going to focus on the interest of other clubs only when my agent will say that Ajax are ready to negotiate.

“I’ve read about the interest of Borussia Dortmund but, as I said, I am not focused on it. I am only thinking about Ajax at the moment.

"I am flattered by the interest of such a big club, I’m honored that they want to invest a lot of money to sign me, that means I’ve taken the right path.”

“Ajax have offered me a contract extension and that’s another proof of my good work here. It shows that the club appreciate what I do and that’s an incentive for me to work harder and keep improving.”

Neres moved to Ajax in January 2017 for a reported €12m fee from Brazilian side Sao Paulo and has been touted as one of the next top players in European football - hence the interest from sides like Tottenham, Roma and Dortmund.

He has scored 17 times in 43 league appearances for Ajax since his arrival - including one goal and four assists in his first nine appearances this season. Neres has also scored three times in five games for Jong Ajax, the club's reserve team that plays in the Dutch second division.

Despite his impressive form and having represented Brazil's Under-20s team, Neres is yet to get a senior international call-up.

Neres' current contract with Ajax doesn't expire until 2022.