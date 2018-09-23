West Ham Reportedly 'Miles Away' From Agreeing New Deal for Key Defender

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

West Ham United are reportedly looking to secure Declan Rice's long-term future with a new contract, but the two sides are said to be 'miles away' from agreeing a new deal.

The 19-year-old's current deal expires next summer, though the Hammers reportedly do have the option to trigger an extension. A number of other clubs are said to be monitoring the situation, potentially plotting a cut-price move for the young talent.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to reports in The Sun on Sunday, via Sky Sports, the new deal would offer Rice a pay rise, but the two parties are said to be very far apart from putting pen to paper.

Since making his senior debut for West Ham on the final day of the 2016/17 Premier League season against Burnley, Rice has gone on to make 35 appearances in all competitions - including 29 in the league.

The centre back, who can also play in midfield, is yet to score his first senior goal.

He has impressed since making his debut for the Hammers, having been named runner-up for the club's player of the year award in the 2017/18 season.

Rice has also made his senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland, having won three caps. However, in August 2018, he was omitted from the squad with manager Martin O'Neill saying Rice was considering switching allegiances to play for England after being approached by the Three Lions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The young defender is still eligible to play for either, having not featured in a competitive match for the Republic of Ireland yet.

A number of former players and pundits have suggested Rice may struggle to get back into the Ireland set-up after his admission over his international future, and his current issues with signing a new club contract may also hamper his game time for the national side.

