FIFPro World XI Named at Prestigious FIFA Best Awards Ceremony in London

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea is among the players to have been named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI for 2018, though there was a notable omission from the team - in Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The Spanish stopper joins Real Madrid stars Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric, while Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has been included as well.

Former Barca star defender Dani Alves, now at Paris Saint-Germain, made up the defensive line for the World's best as Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard were named among the best midfielders.

New Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has also unsurprisingly made it into the prestigious 11 after another great year in Europe with Madrid, and French prodigy Kylian Mbappe would join him after a World Cup-winning summer.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

With the Best FIFA Football Award ceremony having taken place in London on Monday night, several players were recognised for their contributions to the sport over the past year.





Modric, who won the World Cup's Golden Ball and was only recently named UEFA's Player of the Year, has been handed yet another personal triumph off the back of an incredible season with Real and an impressive World Cup performance with Croatia.