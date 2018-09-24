Patrice Evra Reveals Details of Horrific Practical Joke War With Barcelona Star Gerard Piqué

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has revealed that he was embroiled in a prank war with Gerard Piqué during the pair's time at Old Trafford, which culminated in the Frenchman defecating in the Spaniard's shoes.

The pair were teammates in Manchester between 2006 and 2008, when Piqué once set Evra's custom-made Nike trainers on fire as a joke. Unfortunately for Piqué, Evra did not find the joke funny.

The Frenchman recounted the story on Sky One show 'A League of Their Own'.

He told the panel: “They burned my trainers. It wasn’t funny and actually it was Gerard Piqué. So what I did to him, I take his shoes and I go in the toilet and I s**t inside of them.”





Piqué, who left Manchester to return to Barcelona, has previously discussed his prank on Evra, but did not mention Evra's revenge.

He is quoted by SBS as saying: “One day Patrice Evra came in with shoes that he'd been asking Nike for months to make. They had the name of his children on them and all these crazy details.

"He went into the shower and we created a small bonfire and burned them. We recorded it and then sent him the video.

"I'm a big fan of British humour. It was what I loved about Manchester. They don't get offended when you play tricks on them. They try to get you back, but they don't complain."

Clearly Evra did exact his revenge on Piqué, and it is unlikely that the Spaniard ever tried to pull a similar prank on his teammate again.

The 37-year-old spent eight years with Manchester United before leaving the club in 2014. Since then, he has represented Juventus, Marseille and West Ham United. He is currently a free agent after leaving The Hammers this summer.