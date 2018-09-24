PHOTO: Dani Alves Stuns Again as He Shows Up to FIFA Awards Wearing a Very 'Dani Alves' Outfit

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Ever the eccentric dresser, Dani Alves hardly surprised anyone when he pulled up to The Best FIFA Football Awards in London on Monday night.

But as much as it wasn't a shock to see him wearing something out of the ordinary, it was a shock to see what he wore.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Alves, 35, came through with a very beautiful lady on his arm, but her looks were perhaps overshadowed by the Paris Saint-Germain man's choice of dress.

As you can see in the photo above, the Brazilian's outfit included what appears to be wings over each shoulder. Now we know Alves is no angel, so it's unclear what he's trying to say there.

The full-back was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI on the night, joining David de Gea, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and compatriot Marcelo in the team's defence.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric were named in midfield while Mohamed Salah missed out as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were presented as the forwards.

