20 Top Players Who Are 5 Star Skillers in FIFA 19

EA SPORTS FIFA has announced every player with the 5* skill rating in FIFA 19! From samba geniuses to stepover masters, the exclusive group of players with 5-star skill ratings in FIFA 19 can produce that extra bit of magic for you on the virtual pitch.

Of the 45 lucky recipients, only four of them ply their trade in the Premier League. Here are those four hallowed wizards, followed by 16 of the most noteworthy of the remainders from Europe's top leagues.

Premier League





Paul Pogba

The Manchester United man can do the footballing basics with relative ease, but it's not his preferred method of play. The midfielder has been in possession of a full armoury of skills for a while now, and his well balanced stats make him an Ultimate Team must.

Riyad Mahrez

Ever since the Algerian graced the Premier League with his presence, he has been renowned for his world class dribbling ability. The Manchester City winger can do things in the heat of the battle that few can master in the comfort of their bedrooms. Of course he's a five star.

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has technique for days, and the pace to match it. Crystal Palace fans will also tell you the Ivorian is a deadly finisher, and would probably notch his shooting rate a bit higher. Either way, Zaha is always a potent player on FIFA.



Xherdan Shaqiri



The Swiss international has been called Liverpool's X Factor this season, and for good reason. Shaqiri has electric feet, and belies his 80 pace rating to appear rapid in full flow. He also only scores bangers, so that's in his favour.

Serie A



Cristiano Ronaldo

Who else but Ronny? Fresh from missing out on the FIFA Best Player award to his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, Ronaldo can content himself in the knowledge that all is not lost, he is still a five star skiller, and will be so until his last touch on a football pitch.

Douglas Costa

The Brazilian has recently become known for a far more undignified act on the football pitch, but before that incident the Juve man was simply renowned for his expert skills. Hopefully, for him, Costa will be repentant enough for his football to do the talking in the rest of the season.

Juan Cuadrado



The Chelsea reject has flourished in Turin since his departure, and the Serie A leaders' fans will be well aware of the Colombian's flair once he gets going. In my experience, Cuadrado can also slot in at right back if need be, but maybe that's just me.

Federico Bernardeschi



The fourth member of this Old Lady quartet is young starlet Federico Bernardeschi. Quite aside from the numerous flashes of pure technical brilliance, the 24-year-old has unequivocally been Juventus' best player so far this season.

Stephan El Shaarawy



Rounding up Serie A's most noteworthy skillers, it's Stephan El Shaarawy. Perhaps one of the most famous tricksters in the history of the game, Shaarawy's acclaim was largely propelled by FIFA fans - and he still delivers stunning highlights to this day.



La Liga



Marcelo



Despite being a defender, Marcelo is without doubt one of the best attacking players in the world. He can do things with his feet that most forwards can only dream of. Keep on doing you, Marcelo.



Philippe Coutinho



With big things expected from him at Barcelona, so far the former Liverpool playmaker has lived up to the billing. Obviously, the Brazilian is one of the best proponents of the long shot around, but his high attacking and defensive work rate (and ample tricks) make him an invaluable FIFA asset.

Gelson Martins



With 94 pace, Gelson Martins is the third fastest player of this crop of five star skillers. At 86, his dribbling is also fairly exemplary. It is his finishing that lets him down, coming in at a lowly 69, but if he can get you in a decent enough position, that shouldn't be too much of a problem.

Vinicius Junior



The 18-year-old is the youngest player on this list, but his stats display a player who is clearly progressing at a dramatic rate. With lightning pace and impressive dribbling, coupled with an admirable weak foot, the precocious Brazilian is definitely one to get.



Bundesliga



Thiago Alcantara



If you talk about Thiago Alcantara's game, the first thing that comes to mind might not be mind-bending skill. But don't be fooled, if need be, the Spaniard can turn it on like the best of them.

Franck Ribery



At 35 years of age, the Frenchman has naturally lost a bit of the pace that made him such an exciting player in his heyday. No bother, because although he might not be able to knock it past people as much these days, he can still rely on his roomy box of tricks to beat a man.

Kingsley Coman



Devastatingly, the 22-year-old Bayern man is currently sidelined with an aggravation to the ankle injury that has plagued much of his young career. At least the Frenchman can take comfort in the knowledge that he'll be able to skill away to his heart's content soon enough, albeit in a virtual world.

Jadon Sancho



Jadon Sancho has been turning heads ever since he left Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for pastures new in Dortmund. Already a prodigious talent, increased gametime has obviously helped the youngster's development, and Lucien Favre is helping him add more than tricks to his burgeoning game. But, for now (and for us) the tricks are just fine.

Best of the Rest



Neymar Jr

You were probably waiting for this fella, and here he is! Brazil's poster boy naturally posts some of the best attributes in the entire game, and as probably the most complete trickster around, of course he's got five stars. The full marks on weak foot as well put him in a rarefied air, which he's used to, being Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe

Neymar's precocious Paris Saint-Germain teammate is of course alongside him in the five star skills pantheon. With 96 pace, he is also deservedly the quickest player on this list. He might not be too happy with his 81 shooting stats, however, but you can't have it all Kylian, not yet at least.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic



Now this is a turn up for the books, but don't tell Zlatan I said that. Though Ibrahimovic maybe doesn't have the repertoire of footwork of some of his contemporaries, there is no player on the planet more adept at pulling of the spectacular. See his 500th career goal as evidence.

