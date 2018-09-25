Reports: Mourinho Tells Pogba He'll Never Captain Man United Again

The feud between the French midfielder and his Manchester United coach has reached another level.

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Jose Mourinho's relationship with midfielder Paul Pogba may have soured even more following Manchester United's draw with Wolverhampton on the weekend.

ESPN and The Independent are among the outlets reporting that the Manchester United boss has told the France star he won't ever captain the side again.

The Portuguese coach is understood to be extremely displeased with the way things have unfolded between himself and Pogba so far this season and has let the midfielder know he won't be wearing the armband for United again as long as he is in charge.

Mourinho's decision was reportedly made in order to 'underline his authority at Old Trafford' and all of his players were apprised at the club's training ground in Carrington on Tuesday. 

Pogba seemed to criticize Mourinho following United's 1-1 draw on the weekend, suggesting that United haven't been playing to their attacking potential under the former Chelsea boss.

"We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves," he said after the match. "When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That's Old Trafford. We are here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Man United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake."

Asked what's keeping the team from attacking more, he replied: "I can't tell you because I'm a player. It's not me."

Pogba also upset the manager after claiming he would be fined for speaking his mind after United's opening day win over Leicester City last month.

Per the report, the Frenchman will not look to force a move away from Manchester in January but will reassess his options at the end of the season.

