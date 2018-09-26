'By Far the Best Player': Crystal Palace Fans Laud Summer Signing for Cup Performance

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Crystal Palace fans have been limited to seeing only brief cameos of Max Meyer in the Premier League so far this season, but they got a better chance to assess the German when he started against West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Meyer, a former German international, was a marquee signing for Palace when he signed from Schalke in the summer, and given his pedigree one might have expected to see more of him in the early stages of this campaign.

He backed up his reputation by playing the full 90 minutes in Palace's 3-0 win at the Hawthorns and was lauded by Palace fans on social media, who applauded his ball retention, attitude and all-around class.

Palace have scored just four goals in six league matches so far this season, three of which have been scored by their talisman Wilfried Zaha.

Given Meyer's obvious attacking threat and end product (he scored 22 goals and provided 24 assists in his time at Schalke) it is surely only a matter of time until Roy Hodgson hands him a Premier League start.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)