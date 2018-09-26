'By Far the Best Player': Crystal Palace Fans Laud Summer Signing for Cup Performance

Crystal Palace fans have been limited to seeing only brief cameos of Max Meyer in the Premier League so far this season, but they got a better chance to assess the German when he started against West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Meyer, a former German international, was a marquee signing for Palace when he signed from Schalke in the summer, and given his pedigree one might have expected to see more of him in the early stages of this campaign.

He backed up his reputation by playing the full 90 minutes in Palace's 3-0 win at the Hawthorns and was lauded by Palace fans on social media, who applauded his ball retention, attitude and all-around class.

Meyer is by far the best player on this pitch. — 🦅Crouchey🦅 (@Crouch199028) September 25, 2018

Meyer doesn’t lose possession, what a great player. Must start PL game — Kevin (@kevintasteph) September 25, 2018

Playing well here. Meyer can play and making those around him tick. Great to see — Ted Striker (@MarcWilliams22) September 25, 2018

Max Meyer has a little bit of attitude about him and I love it — CpfcLad (@CpfcLad15) September 25, 2018

Palace have scored just four goals in six league matches so far this season, three of which have been scored by their talisman Wilfried Zaha.

Given Meyer's obvious attacking threat and end product (he scored 22 goals and provided 24 assists in his time at Schalke) it is surely only a matter of time until Roy Hodgson hands him a Premier League start.