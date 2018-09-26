Jose Mourinho's training ground disagreement with Paul Pogba was related to the Frenchman's Instagram post after the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County on Tuesday evening.

Sky Sports captured footage of the Manchester United pair seemingly involved in a frosty exchange on Wednesday morning, and there was speculation that it might be related to Pogba's social media activity.

In an Instagram video which has since been deleted, Pogba was seen joking around with teammates Luke Shaw and Andreas Pereira during the match at Old Trafford.

It was not necessarily the content of the video which Mourinho took issue with, but the time at which Pogba had posted it. According to The Sun, the French international's reasoning for the Instagram video being posted at 10.28pm was that there had been a problem with the WiFi in the stadium.

"John, come here please. What did, er, when did Paul post on Instagram?" Mourinho is seen saying at training on Wednesday, as reported by Sky Sports News. Prior to asking about the Instagram video, Mourinho reportedly told Pogba to "get out".

Pogba posted the video to social media after the match, which United lost 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw for one of their most embarrassing results of the Mourinho era.

When Mourinho appointed Pogba as captain for United's first game of the season, hopes were high that this would be the first step to mending the fractious relationship between them.

However, things now appear to have hit a new low. Pogba was critical of Mourinho's defensive approach in the draw against Wolves at the weekend, and Mourinho has since responded by removing Pogba from the role of vice-captain.