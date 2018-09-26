Juventus 2-0 Bologna: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Old Lady Keep Up Their Unbeaten Streak

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Juventus kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna on Wednesday evening.

The home side were straight on the front foot from the first whistle and managed to put themselves two goals up within 16 minutes. First, Paulo Dybala volleyed home an acrobatic rebound, before Blaise Matuidi lashed home a strike into the near post to effectively kill the game off before it even got started.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

That early flurry of action proved to be decisive with the score line staying the same until the end of the match. Juventus dominated the ball throughout and were rarely tested by a poor Bologna side.

JUVENTUS


Key Talking Point


The final score doesn't accurately reflect how easy a match this was for Juventus.

There were points in the match where Bologna simply couldn't prise the ball way from the Old Lady, not matter how hard they tried. Their passing was sharp, their defensive organisation was sound and they didn't have to get out of second gear to control the match. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It was seriously impressive stuff from the reigning champions, who have now laid down a marker for anyone wishing to challenge them for the Serie A title this season.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Perin (6); Barzagli (7), Bonnuci (6), Benatia (6); Pjanic (6), Matuidi (7), Bentancur (6), Cancelo (8), Cuadrado (7); Ronaldo (7), Dybala (8*).

Substitutes: Can (6), Bernardeschi (6), Sandro (N/A).

Star Man - Pressure was beginning to mount on Paulo Dybala after a slow start to the season, but he was back to his best in this one.

He picked up his first goal of the season with an acrobatic strike that required some serious skill to pull off and orchestrated a number of promising attacks for Juve thereafter. 

Juve fans will be hoping that the Argentinian forward can kick on from here and get back to the sort of form which has seen him earn huge acclaim in the past.




Worst Player - No one had a poor game for the hosts, but if anyone would have been coming off the pitch disappointed, it may have been Mattia Perin.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper made his Juventus debut but barely had to make a save. The clean sheet will please him, but he'll be feeling a twinge of disappointment about not being able to play more of an active role in the win.

Looking Ahead


Juventus will now look ahead to Saturday where they host Napoli in what promises to be an enticing tussle between two of the front runners for the Serie A title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)