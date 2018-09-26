Laurent Koscielny Urges Arsenal Teammate Alex Iwobi to Be More 'Clinical' in Front of Goal

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny believes teammate Alex Iwobi needs to be more 'efficient' and 'clinical' in front of goal in order to progress to the next level.

The 22-year-old academy product made his debut for the Gunners in October 2015, under the stewardship of the now departed Arsene Wenger.

Iwobi - who is the nephew of former Premier League attacker Jay-Jay Okocha 0 has struggled to cement down a regular place in the Arsenal starting XI ever since his debut in the League Cup against Sheffield Wednesday however.

But since the arrival of the demanding Unai Emery in the summer, Koscielny believes Iwobi is improving and maturing under his leadership.

"He has huge potential and he needs to realise how good he could become," Koscielny told the club's matchday programme, as quoted by football.london. "Right now, he is definitely on the right path to do just that. He is working hard at training and his confidence is high since Unai Emery arrived."

Despite his young age, the versatile Iwobi is now an experienced campaigner for the Gunners having made 102 appearances in all competitions for the London club.

However, during that period Iwobi has scored only ten goals and provided 20 assists for his teammates despite playing in a predominantly attacking side.

This is where his currently injured club captain would like him to take that next step.

"If you look at him he has everything," Koscielny stated. "He is strong physically, quick, good technically and his movement is good. He needs to be more efficient and clinical so he scores and assists more.

"He is very receptive and listens to advice so I have no doubt that he will continue his progression."

Under Emery, Nigeria international Iwobi has played four games in all competitions, scoring one goal and supplying the same number of assists.