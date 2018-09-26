Bottom of the table meets top when Leganes hosts Barcelona in a La Liga matchup on Wednesday. Kickoff from Butarque stadium is slated for 2 p.m.

Barcelona got off to hot start in league play, winning four straight but then drew 2–2 with Girona in its last matchup. The team still sits in first in La Liga's standings with 13 points, level with Real Madrid.

Leganes is coming off a 1–0 loss to Eibar on Saturday. The team has lost all but one of its La Liga matchups and sits in the bottom of the standings. Leganes drew 2–2 with Real Sociedad in its second La Liga game of the season for its only point.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live stream: Sling TV. beIN Sports Connect USA. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

