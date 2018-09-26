Chelsea handed Liverpool its first loss of the season in all competitions, and it did so in stunning fashion.

Eden Hazard's sensational solo effort in the 85th minute capped a 2-1, come-from-behind victory for the Blues at Anfield in the clubs' third-round matchup in the League Cup. Daniel Sturridge had opened the scoring with a fantastic goal of his own, an acrobatic response to a parried save by Willy Caballero in the 58th minute. Emerson Palmieri equalized in the 79th with his first goal for the club before Hazard stole the stage.

The Belgian winger nutmegged one defender before accepting a return pass. He then took off down the right channel, weaving through a pair of defenders and firing before a third could close in, scoring an exquisite goal.

It's Chelsea that moves on to the round of 16, while Liverpool exits the competition early on. The two sides will meet again in league play on Saturday, with Chelsea hosting at Stamford Bridge.