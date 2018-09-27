Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Hints at Super Sub Earning His First Premier League Start Against Watford

Unai Emery has suggested that reserve striker Danny Welbeck could be in line for his first Premier League start of the season against Watford, after impressing during Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Welbeck has played only 41 minutes of Premier League action since Emery's arrival, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forming an impressive partnership up front. However, Welbeck netted twice in the Carabao Cup tie with Brentford and may have played himself into consideration.

Emery was asked about Welbeck's contribution to the team following the 3-1 win, and is quoted by Metro as saying: "I am very happy individually with the player.





"He gave us his quality and also his commitment every day. Danny Welbeck is working with this commitment and when he is playing also with a performance like today, and I think he’s helping the team and we want this.

"Also, it gives more chances for us to find (him) the first XI for the next match with performances like today. I am very happy with Danny Welbeck."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 27-year-old forward has entered the final year of his contract with Arsenal, but Emery insisted that he is not involved in contract negotiations. He said: "There are three things when we are speaking about an individual. There’s the club, the player and the team, and my focus is the team.





"I know they have the last year of their contract with the team and they are working on speaking with the club, but for me, the focus is only on the performance in each match and every training.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"The performance and the commitment of the player is very high and also Danny Welbeck’s situation is one thing for the club and for them."

Despite his limited minutes, Welbeck has netted four goals from six appearances this season. He averages one goal every 55 minutes and has seemingly played his way into Emery's starting XI considerations.