Eden Hazard Jokingly Reveals Kante Was Real Motivation for Solo Winner Against Liverpool

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has jokingly revealed the real motivation behind his stunning solo match winner in the Carabao Cup third round against Liverpool this week, suggesting he scored it so that a nervous N'Golo Kante wouldn't have to take a penalty in a potential shootout.

With Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri opting to rotate his team for the cup tie, both Hazard and Kante started the game on the bench.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking afterwards, the Belgian revealed that his shy colleague had told him while still watching from the sidelines that he wasn't keen on taking a penalty if the game couldn't be decided in 90 minutes. It seems that Hazard took it on himself to make sure that didn't happen.

Sarri turned to Hazard early in the second half with the game still level at 0-0. Daniel Sturridge actually gave Liverpool the lead just moments later, but Kante went on soon after, before fringe full-back Emerson Palmieri equalised for Chelsea with just over 10 minutes left.

Hazard then popped up with a mesmeric run and finish in the 85th minute to win the game and spare Kante a dreaded penalty shootout.

"I spoke with N'Golo on the bench and he told me he didn't want to take a penalty, so the only solution was to score," Hazard, who was named Man of the Match, told the Sky Sports cameras.

The ever humble Kante has endeared himself to football fans up and down the country ever since arriving at Leicester from Caen in the summer of 2015.

The Frenchman hit the headlines during the summer after seemingly being too shy to ask his international teammates to have a hold of the World Cup trophy, while he recently commanded positive press attention when he ended eating dinner, playing FIFA and watching Match of the Day with some Arsenal and Liverpool fans he met at a mosque in London.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Kante won PFA, FWA and Premier League Player of the Year awards in 2017, was named in the FIFPro World XI at the Best FIFA Football Awards earlier this week, and is one of the highest rated players on the new FIFA 19 game, released on Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)