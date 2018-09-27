Ernesto Valverde at a Loss to Explain Barcelona's Defeat to Leganes

Ernesto Valverde has urged his players to pick themselves up after Leganes condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season.

La Blaugrana have now picked up just one point from a possible six, after failing to overcome a stubborn Girona last weekend. Following Real Madrid's loss to Sevilla, Barcelona still sit to top of La Liga - albeit on goal difference.

In his post-match presser, a sense of overwhelming disappointment plastered a shell-shocked Ernesto Valverde.

🎙 Ernesto Valverde: "It's a difficult moment, but Saturday's game is important and in front of our own fans. We have to pick ourselves up and we hope everyone can help us" #LeganésBarça pic.twitter.com/9Ntitxjc5k — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2018

In his attempt to explain how his Barcelona side could drop five points in two matches against two of the smaller opposition in La Liga, Valverde only succeeded in not really getting to the point at all.

"This is football and it can happen, sometimes it's difficult to explain things that happen in a game," Valverde said, as reported by Marca.

"We controlled the game but they knew how to hurt us within a minute, and to be frank one goal wasn't enough."

Listen up, the problem at Barça isn’t just Valverde. It’s bigger than that. The players rave about him, if he was has horrible as we make him out to be, he wouldn’t have the player’s support. Means the problem extends beyond him. Wish I knew what it was for sure. — BarcAddicts (@BarcAddicts) September 26, 2018

Pressed on the subject of squad rotation, Valverde snapped back at reports that he did not show enough respect to Leganes.

"We need full confidence in the whole squad. You can't play a full season with just eleven players.

"Today there were two changes. In the case of Luis, I had planned to rest him on one of the matchdays this week, and Jordi's case, because he played all the games, I was worried that he had a problem."

Yesterday was the first time since 4 January 2015 that Barcelona and Real Madrid have both lost in La Liga on the same day 💥 pic.twitter.com/7Nw6WL1XOQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 27, 2018

Although the players are the ones who determine the on-pitch result, Valverde took responsibility for his players costly errors.

"Sure, in the end the coach is responsible, I feel like a coach feels when he loses."

Next up for Barcelona is a home tie against Athletic Bilbao.