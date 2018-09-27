Gianfranco Zola Claims Eden Hazard is 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Anfield Winner

September 27, 2018

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola believes that Eden Hazard is one of the best players in Europe and the world, after the Belgian continued his sensational start to the season on Wednesday.

Hazard scored a superb individual goal to give Chelsea an impressive Carabao Cup win against Liverpool, cutting in from the right and outpacing several opposition defenders before lashing the ball past Simon Mignolet.

It was his sixth goal in seven games so far this season and when Zola was asked by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher after the game if he believed Hazard was the best player in the Premier League, the Italian was even more effusive in his praise.

"I would like to add something on top of it. Eden is one of the best players in Europe and in the world, for sure. What he’s done today, that goal is proof of that," said Zola, quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"He is getting better and better. He is doing the right things at the right moment and in a wonderful way. I think Jamie is correct in what he says."

Chelsea face Liverpool again on Saturday in the Premier League, this time at Stamford Bridge, and Zola believes that it will be another close and competitive game.

"Saturday is going to be similar, two teams that don’t sacrifice their philosophy, [who] want to win and are going to try to win on Saturday as well," said Zola.

"Hopefully, it will be the same type of game, spectacular and good to watch."

