Javi Gracia Perplexed by Christian Kabasele Red Card in Watford's Cup Defeat to Tottenham

Javi Gracia admits he finds it difficult to accept Christian Kabasele's red card as his Watford side exited the third round of the Carabao Cup on penalties against Tottenham.

The Hornets made the breakthrough a minute after the restart thanks to a strike from Isaac Success, which separated the sides until Kabasele saw red for a foul on Dele Alli inside the penalty area in the final ten minutes. Alli converted the spot kick, and Erik Lamela's strike four minutes from time looked to have decided the tie.

🗣️ | Javi Gracia on finding refereeing decisions 'hard to accept', and his pride at the #watfordfc players' performances this evening.#TOTWAT



Matchday Live ⤵️https://t.co/7MDMXnQGoI pic.twitter.com/3Bw0ZgF6hL — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 26, 2018

Substitute Etienne Capoue sent the game to penalties with his deflected effort in the 89th minute, as Watford eventually went on to lose the shootout 4-2.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, Gracia seemed bemused by Lee Mason's decision to send Kabasele off, saying: "It is hard to accept, first the penalty and then the red card - I don't understand that decision. I don't understand why the referee showed the red card."

🐝 | #watfordfc confirms it has lodged an appeal against the red card shown to defender Christian Kabasele during tonight's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 26, 2018

The result means that Watford have now lost all four of their League Cup ties against Spurs, but Gracia was complimentary of his side after the game, having made ten changes from the previous team that faced Fulham in their previous fixture.

He continued, stating: "I am very proud of my players. I think we played very well and I would like to respect the referee's decision and to support them because I know it is not easy.

"We tried to the end and competed against a very good Tottenham team, I am proud of my players. I would have liked my players to have the reward because in my opinion they have played very well."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Watford's attention will now return to the Premier League this weekend, as they look to continue their fine start to the season when they face a sizzling Arsenal at the Emirates.