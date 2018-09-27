Javi Gracia Perplexed by Christian Kabasele Red Card in Watford's Cup Defeat to Tottenham

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Javi Gracia admits he finds it difficult to accept Christian Kabasele's red card as his Watford side exited the third round of the Carabao Cup on penalties against Tottenham. 

The Hornets made the breakthrough a minute after the restart thanks to a strike from Isaac Success, which separated the sides until Kabasele saw red for a foul on Dele Alli inside the penalty area in the final ten minutes. Alli converted the spot kick, and Erik Lamela's strike four minutes from time looked to have decided the tie.

Substitute Etienne Capoue sent the game to penalties with his deflected effort in the 89th minute, as Watford eventually went on to lose the shootout 4-2. 

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, Gracia seemed bemused by Lee Mason's decision to send Kabasele off, saying: "It is hard to accept, first the penalty and then the red card - I don't understand that decision. I don't understand why the referee showed the red card."

The result means that Watford have now lost all four of their League Cup ties against Spurs, but Gracia was complimentary of his side after the game, having made ten changes from the previous team that faced Fulham in their previous fixture. 

He continued, stating: "I am very proud of my players. I think we played very well and I would like to respect the referee's decision and to support them because I know it is not easy.

"We tried to the end and competed against a very good Tottenham team, I am proud of my players. I would have liked my players to have the reward because in my opinion they have played very well."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Watford's attention will now return to the Premier League this weekend, as they look to continue their fine start to the season when they face a sizzling Arsenal at the Emirates.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)