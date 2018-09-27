Manchester City Monitoring Performances Versatile Fiorentina Defender

Manchester City have reportedly taken an interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, following some impressive performances for the Serie A club.

The Serb was originally purchased as a centre back by Fiorentina for just £5m in 2017, but the club have opted to play him at right back this season and are seeing the benefits already. Showcasing his attacking prowess, the defender has found the back of the net twice in six games so far this season.

According to CalcioMercato, City boss Pep Guardiola has requested that the 20-year-old's performances be monitored for the foreseeable future as City assess whether a move would be advisable or not.

It's unclear as to whether Pep sees Milenkovic as a right back or a centre back, but with the Spaniard's well known tendency to rotate his squad, the Serb could be used as part of a back three, with the ageing Vincent Kompany beginning to show that he's no longer at the peak of his career.

No price has yet been touted for the Serbian's services, but should City decide to make a move for the defender it would be difficult for Fiorentina to turn down given City's financial might. It would then be up to the player as to whether he would relish the move to Manchester where he would have to fight for his place week in, week out.