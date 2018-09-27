Max Allegri Suggests That Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo Are Developing a Lethal Partnership

Juventus manager Max Allegri waxed lyrical about his star players after his side's 2-0 victory over Bologna on Wednesday evening.

Early goals from Dybala and Blaise Matuidi proved decisive as the Old Lady cruised to their sixth straight victory in the Serie A. It was a dominant display from the reigning champions and they have now put a marker down for anyone wishing to challenge them for the league title this season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Dybala was able to put his disappointing start to the campaign behind him with a superb performance, which saw him dominate proceedings up top alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Allegri was quick to praise the Argentinian for his efforts and suggested that his partnership with Ronaldo could begin blossoming.

"Ronaldo and Dybala did well today, the more they play together the better they play," Allegri claimed, quoted by Calciomercato. "There is room for improvement, with three up front Mandzukic makes them both play better.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Dybala has a good game against Frosinone, but he had to grow. Barzagli, Perin and Bentancur also did well." he added. "It was important not to concede, now we look forward to Napoli."





Juventus were dominant on the ball, but weren't able to create too many opportunities after their explosive start. Allegri was quick to appreciate the fact that his side need to improve during the later stages of matches.

2-3 vs Chievo

2-0 vs Lazio

1-2 vs Parma

2-1 vs Sassuolo

0-2 vs Valencia

0-2 vs Frosinone

2-0 vs Bologna



For the first time since 1930/1931, Juventus have won first 7 games of the season. Bravo @Juventusfcen ⚫️⚪️👏 pic.twitter.com/Glh9vrt6cF — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) September 26, 2018

"If we're less eager towards the end of the games? We have improved in this aspect, but we still need to work on it. Valencia win gave us confidence, as well as the Frosinone game," Allegri concluded.