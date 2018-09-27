Max Allegri Suggests That Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo Are Developing a Lethal Partnership

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Juventus manager Max Allegri waxed lyrical about his star players after his side's 2-0 victory over Bologna on Wednesday evening.

Early goals from Dybala and Blaise Matuidi proved decisive as the Old Lady cruised to their sixth straight victory in the Serie A. It was a dominant display from the reigning champions and they have now put a marker down for anyone wishing to challenge them for the league title this season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Dybala was able to put his disappointing start to the campaign behind him with a superb performance, which saw him dominate proceedings up top alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Allegri was quick to praise the Argentinian for his efforts and suggested that his partnership with Ronaldo could begin blossoming.

"Ronaldo and Dybala did well today, the more they play together the better they play," Allegri claimed, quoted by Calciomercato. "There is room for improvement, with three up front Mandzukic makes them both play better.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Dybala has a good game against Frosinone, but he had to grow. Barzagli, Perin and Bentancur also did well." he added. "It was important not to concede, now we look forward to Napoli."


Juventus were dominant on the ball, but weren't able to create too many opportunities after their explosive start. Allegri was quick to appreciate the fact that his side need to improve during the later stages of matches.

"If we're less eager towards the end of the games? We have improved in this aspect, but we still need to work on it. Valencia win gave us confidence, as well as the Frosinone game," Allegri concluded.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)