Renato Sanches Back to Full Confidence After Making First Bundesliga Start in 18 Months

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Renato Sanches says that he is happy to have re-discovered his confidence, having made his first Bundesliga start in 18 months on Tuesday.

Sanches played the full 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena as Bayern dropped their first points of the season with a 1-1 draw against Augsburg. 

Despite the disappointing result, Sanches received praise for his performance. The Portuguese star said that he was delighted to be back in the starting lineup for Bayern, and he reserved specific thanks for manager Niko Kovac.

"My team helped me a lot and I’m happy," Sanches told bundesliga.com

"I have more confidence. The coach gives me confidence. He told me before the season to keep working because my moment will come and I’d get my chance. It’s given me the confidence to play for a big club like Bayern.”

Sanches also played the full match last week in the Champions League and scored his first Bayern goal in the 2-0 win over his former club Benfica.

The 21-year-old joined Bayern from Benfica in 2016 after impressing for Portugal at Euro 2016, where he was named young player of the tournament.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

He made 25 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in his first season at the club but was then loaned out to Swansea City.

It was lauded as one of the signings of the summer but Sanches failed to find his feet at the Liberty Stadium and his attitude came in for criticism. He ended up playing just 12 Premier League matches for the Swans.

His poor form meant that he was left out of Portugal's World Cup squad but he now seems to be getting his career back on track.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)