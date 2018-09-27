Renato Sanches Back to Full Confidence After Making First Bundesliga Start in 18 Months

Renato Sanches says that he is happy to have re-discovered his confidence, having made his first Bundesliga start in 18 months on Tuesday.

Sanches played the full 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena as Bayern dropped their first points of the season with a 1-1 draw against Augsburg.

Despite the disappointing result, Sanches received praise for his performance. The Portuguese star said that he was delighted to be back in the starting lineup for Bayern, and he reserved specific thanks for manager Niko Kovac.

Renato Sanches tonight:



Most shots (5)

Highest pass accuracy (95%)

100% long balls

Most crosses (4)

Most dribbles (3)

Most interceptions (3)

"My team helped me a lot and I’m happy," Sanches told bundesliga.com.

"I have more confidence. The coach gives me confidence. He told me before the season to keep working because my moment will come and I’d get my chance. It’s given me the confidence to play for a big club like Bayern.”

Sanches also played the full match last week in the Champions League and scored his first Bayern goal in the 2-0 win over his former club Benfica.

The 21-year-old joined Bayern from Benfica in 2016 after impressing for Portugal at Euro 2016, where he was named young player of the tournament.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

He made 25 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in his first season at the club but was then loaned out to Swansea City.

It was lauded as one of the signings of the summer but Sanches failed to find his feet at the Liberty Stadium and his attitude came in for criticism. He ended up playing just 12 Premier League matches for the Swans.

His poor form meant that he was left out of Portugal's World Cup squad but he now seems to be getting his career back on track.