Sergio Busquets Admits He is 'Worried' After Barcelona Throw Away Lead in 2-1 Loss to Leganes

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has revealed that he is concerned by Barcelona's inability to keep a clean sheet, after his side gave up a one-goal advantage in their shocking 2-1 loss to Leganes on Wednesday.

Philippe Coutinho gave Barcelona the lead in the match, but his side proceeded to concede two goals in just 69 seconds which cost them the match. Barcelona have now conceded seven goals in their last four matches, with their last clean sheet in the league coming over a month ago.

The Catalan giants also conceded twice in their 2-2 draw with Girona last weekend, with both goals coming after Clement Lenglet's red card. Busquets, discussing his side's defensive struggles, told Marca: "The other day the point was different. Today we have no excuse because we played 11 against 11.





"We should have been solid but we have given chances away and it has cost us a lot.

"I am worried about conceding goals."

One player who has been particularly criticised recently is defender Gerard Pique, who put in another frustrating performance against Leganes. However, Busquests was quick to deflect the blame from his teammate, insisting: "We are a team. We win and we lose together.





"We have to make an assessment as a team, we had eleven players out there and we all lost."

The interviewer then proceeded to ask Busquets whether he felt the side were struggling with fatigue and perhaps needed to be rotated to help recover their form. However, Busquets dismissed the question, simply responding: "Next question."

Barcelona can consider themselves fortunate to remain top of the league as Real Madrid were unable to capitalise on the team's failures, suffering a surprising 3-0 defeat to Sevilla.

The club's defensive struggles will come as fantastic news to Tottenham Hotspur, with Mauricio Pochettino's men set to host Barcelona in the Champions League next week. With Tottenham struggling in front of goal in recent weeks, they will be looking forward to coming up against a potentially fragile Barcelona defence.