AC Milan Monitoring Aaron Ramsey After Contract Talks Breakdown as Juventus Join Race

Arsenal are apparently open to the idea of selling Aaron Ramsey in January after it was sensationally revealed this week that the Gunners have withdrawn a contract offer to the Welshman, ensuring he will leave the club by the summer at the latest.

Ramsey will be able to walk away as a free agent at the end of the season, leaving Arsenal only the January transfer window if they are to recoup any money for their longest serving player.

It is a similar situation to the one the club found itself in with Alexis Sanchez in January of last season, with a straight swap with Manchester United for Henrikh Mkhitaryan the only way for the Gunners not to end up out of pocket.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal would unsurprisingly prefer to sell in January rather than have the situation drag on until the end of the season. For Ramsey, however, he would probably prefer to wait until summer because it will likely see him earn a better new deal at a new club.

Whether the 27-year-old stays in England or moves abroad remains to be seen.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been speculatively linked with him in recent weeks and months, while there is also much rumoured interest from continental Europe.

Whether Barcelona's apparent intrigue is genuine remains to be seen, but there is now strong gossip once more that both Juventus and AC Milan are keeping an eye on Ramsey.

The Evening Standard reports that Juve have been alerted to the situation by the latest contract development, while Milan's longer standing interest is seemingly strengthened by the recent arrival of ex-Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis at San Siro.