Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Hints at System Change to Arrest Recent Drop in Form

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is considering reverting back to a traditional 4-4-2 formation in order to arrest his side's recent poor run of form and add further attacking impetus.

Despite maintaining their grasp on the top spot in La Liga, the Blaugrana have dropped five points from their last two league games and have looked a shell of their former selves.

However, there is a chance to capitalise on the Madrid derby on Saturday and move further ahead of two potential candidates for the title when Barcelona face off against Athletic Club - and Valverde is expecting a response from his team following their defeat to Leganes last time out.





“We all need to be building up points. Whenever you lose a game, there is always a little aftershock which follows," he told reporters, via AS.





On changing the formation of his side, he added: “We'll see, but varying the system isn't so significant. We know how to organise ourselves as a team. Our idea is to resolve tomorrow's match, knowing that it will be different to other ones we have to play."

It's gonna be difficult and it's hard to think about it at a time like this considering our form in the last two games but we really have to get our hands on the this trophy pic.twitter.com/nXmDJxrP40 — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) September 28, 2018

The game against Athletic Club is one Valverde is not taking lightly, however, after seeing his side concede seven goals in just six games so far this season - the same as in the entirety of the first half of last season.

“We're anticipating an intense, complicated match. Holding off the first line of pressing is vital. Athletic are a side who are constantly pushing to make you feel uncomfortable and we know the difficulties of taking on teams that do that," he said.

"They're a side with a lot of personality, whether they are home or away. Knowing how Berizzo's teams play, they'll be taking the game to us and won't be sitting back. They will play a very open game."