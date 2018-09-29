Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Hints at System Change to Arrest Recent Drop in Form

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is considering reverting back to a traditional 4-4-2 formation in order to arrest his side's recent poor run of form and add further attacking impetus. 

Despite maintaining their grasp on the top spot in La Liga, the Blaugrana have dropped five points from their last two league games and have looked a shell of their former selves.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, there is a chance to capitalise on the Madrid derby on Saturday and move further ahead of two potential candidates for the title when Barcelona face off against Athletic Club - and Valverde is expecting a response from his team following their defeat to Leganes last time out. 


“We all need to be building up points. Whenever you lose a game, there is always a little aftershock which follows," he told reporters, via AS


On changing the formation of his side, he added: “We'll see, but varying the system isn't so significant. We know how to organise ourselves as a team. Our idea is to resolve tomorrow's match, knowing that it will be different to other ones we have to play."

The game against Athletic Club is one Valverde is not taking lightly, however, after seeing his side concede seven goals in just six games so far this season - the same as in the entirety of the first half of last season. 

“We're anticipating an intense, complicated match. Holding off the first line of pressing is vital. Athletic are a side who are constantly pushing to make you feel uncomfortable and we know the difficulties of taking on teams that do that," he said. 

"They're a side with a lot of personality, whether they are home or away. Knowing how Berizzo's teams play, they'll be taking the game to us and won't be sitting back. They will play a very open game."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)