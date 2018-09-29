How to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool in Premier League action on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Michael Shapiro
September 29, 2018

A pair of unbeaten squads will face off in the Premier League on Saturday with Chelsea hosting Liverpool for their second meeting in a matter of days. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in Fulham, London is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Chelsea edged Liverpool at Anfield in the League Cup on Wednesday, handing the Reds their first loss in all competitions this season. Eden Hazard's sensational late winner was the difference.

Liverpool enters Saturday's match atop the Premier League standings, winning its first six matches. 

Chelsea currently sits third in the Premier League, sporting a 5–0–1 record following a scoreless tie against West Ham on Sept. 23 that ended its perfect run. 

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live stream: Sling TVNBCSports.comYou can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

