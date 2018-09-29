Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyers Respond to Shocking Rape Allegations With Lawsuit Threat

Recently, Juventus forward and all-time soccer god Cristiano Ronaldo has been under fire after German news outlet Der Spiegel revealed that in 2009, an American woman accused him of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Woman who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape tells her full story, seeks to void settlement: https://t.co/duTYO7OaK2 pic.twitter.com/Hq0nN7y7yl — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 28, 2018

Responding to those allegation today were the Portuguese superstar's lawyers, stating that they are willing to sue Der Spiegel over its "blatantly illegal" claims.

In the aftermath of the alleged 2009 incident, Ronaldo and the American woman, who has now been identified as 34-year-old Kathryn Moyorga, agreed to a cash settlement of $375,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers call a German magazine’s report on rape allegations “blatantly illegal” https://t.co/BlNngjF2vK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 28, 2018

In Der Spiegel's report, evidence is presented via a questionnaire filled out by Ronaldo himself confirming that Moyorga declined to engage in sexual relations with him at his penthouse suite at the Palms Place Hotel.

As to how CR7 is going to be able to refute such a clear verification of what happened that night in Las Vegas, I have no idea.