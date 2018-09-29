Gareth Southgate Set to Watch Leicester Star Against Newcastle Ahead of Possible England Call-Up

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to attend Leicester's Premier League game against Newcastle, with a view to a potential call-up for James Maddison for next month's internationals. 

The midfielder has settled well at the King Power Stadium following his £22m move from Norwich in the summer, with the 21-year-old scoring three goals in Leicester's opening six games of the season.

As a result, the Telegraph are now reporting that Southgate is keeping tabs on the England Under-21 international, with the Three Lions boss set to watch Maddison at St James' Park ahead of a potential senior call-up for Nations League games against Croatia and Spain next month. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Maddison's potential selection comes as Southgate faces a dilemma over his options in midfield, with the likes of Adam Lallana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley all attacking options who aren't getting regular game time at club level for one reason or another, while Dele Alli is set for a month out due to a hamstring injury.

Despite Southgate's perceived limited options in midfield, Maddison's selection would be based on merit rather than necessity, after seamlessly adapting to life at the Premier League level for Leicester under the tutelage of Claude Puel. 

The Foxes currently sit ninth in the table, with Maddison a standout performer for his side, as his versatility to operate in a number of positions makes him a useful asset to any side, while his quality on the ball has been evident since his debut against Manchester United in August. 

