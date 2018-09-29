'I Struggled': Andrew Robertson Reflects on Tough Opening Months Before Thriving at Liverpool

Andrew Robertson has opened up about a difficult first three months at Liverpool, claiming he struggled to cope with his initial lack of game time.



The Scotsman joined the Reds from Hull City in July 2017 for a fee of around £8m, an astronomical rise for a player who had featured in the Scottish Third Division with Queens Park as recently as 2013.

However, after securing his move to Liverpool , Robertson struggled to break into the first team at the start of the 2017/18 season and often found himself sat on the bench behind Alberto Moreno in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order of left-backs.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the Scotland captain revealed he struggled to deal with not starting.



He said: "It was hard at the time as I was not used to not playing and it was something very new to me. I didn't deal with it as well as I could.







"I did struggle, and I was probably not the best to live with in the house, but it is hard because you are putting on a brave face on the training ground thinking you need to work hard to get in the team, but when you come home and start thinking about it and getting annoyed and frustrated, it goes into your family life."

However, things changed for Robertson when Moreno suffered an injury in December, affording the Scot his chance to impress Klopp.

Robertson went on to play a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final and has secured his place as a regular starter ever since.





He then went onto reveal how, when given his chance, his confidence rose and he began to feel comfortable in the club's set up.





He added: "I felt like I played well against Everton and I felt the fans started to recognise me a little.



"Obviously the Man City game being the next game helped as well, as my confidence was sky high. That was two really good performances, and from then I just took the confidence and I felt that I really belonged."

In September 2018 he was named Scotland captain and he has already made a blistering start to the Premier League season having helped his side win all of their first six games of their campaign.