Jose Mourinho Frustrated With Man Utd's Drop in Motivation as He Lays Down Challenge for Response

Jose Mourinho has sent a warning to his Manchester United squad after admitting to being frustrated by his squad's predisposition for taking their eye off the ball just as they appeared to be clicking into gear.

The Red Devils have experienced a tumultuous start to the season, having dropped eight points from their opening six games to already find themselves out of touch with league leaders Liverpool.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

A sub-plot of Mourinho's fractured relationship with Paul Pogba is also dominating headlines, but the United boss is currently more concerned with members of his team not learning from their mistakes as he dismissed suggestions of players being unable to handle the pressure of the famous club badge on their chest.

“I don’t think any player is afraid to play for the club,” Mourinho told reporters, via the Mirror. "Honestly, I don’t think so.

"But, you know, I sometimes feel frustrated because the work we do and what we give to the process, I'm always expecting more. Especially I'm expecting more in terms of stability in the process.

Interesting fact! If United lose to West Ham tomorrow Mourinho will have the same number of points Moyes had after 7 games. Moyes had Liverpool, Chelsea and City in his first 6 games — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 28, 2018

"It looks like when we feel that we are really improving and playing better and having a good run of results, it looks like there is always a little going down in terms of the focus or the motivation.

"That I feel. That's why when I come to you, you never see me speaking like 'I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow'. I expect to win tomorrow, I expect to play very well tomorrow.

"We work very, very well, especially Wednesday and Thursday, so tomorrow I expect a very good performance and I expect to win a very difficult match."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

United will look to kick start their season once more against West Ham on Saturday, but Mourinho pointed to areas of concern regarding the mentality of his team.

"I don't come here (to the press conference) and say, 'the training session was not very good and the players are not committed and I have a bad feeling, I have the feeling that tomorrow we are not going to play very well, that we are not going to win'," he continued.

"No, that's why after matches sometimes I have that feeling of being frustrated or surprised by a lack of concentration, by a lack of apparent - I repeat apparent because, I believe, in a lack of commitment and lack of attitude.

"But if I put myself in the position of a journalist or in the position of somebody that understands, sometimes I feel maybe people think 'the boys are not committed'."

He added: "Maybe people can think 'the manager doesn't demand enough from them', maybe people think 'on the training ground we don't train enough this area or that area or that area'. That's quite frustrating."