Mark Lawrenson Claims Arsenal Have Failed to Change Enough Under Unai Emery to Challenge Top 3 Clubs

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has failed to beat around the bush as he claimed Arsenal have not really changed their trajectory under new manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners started the 2018/19 season off the back of two finishes outside of the top four - for the first time since the mid 1990s - and endured further disappointment at the start of Emery's reign with two early defeats.

However, Arsenal quickly got back on track to win their next six games in succession, where they have a chance to make it seven across all competitions when they host Watford on Saturday.

Despite the feel good factor slowly on the rise at the Emirates, Lawrenson remained of the view that the club have yet to make show any significant signs of improvement, from what he witnessed with Arsene Wenger at the helm, which suggests they could match it with those at the top of the table.

“I don’t actually think much has changed about Arsenal under Emery – they are a good side, but they were a good side under Arsene Wenger, just not one of the best three teams in the country," Lawrenson told the BBC.

Arsenal are on the longest run of consecutive wins (6) of any of the ‘big six’ clubs. pic.twitter.com/xZP728Ir6K — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) September 28, 2018

“As well as their good results, I like the look of Lucas Torreira in midfield, so there is lots to be encouraged about.

"I think they will beat Watford and make it seven in a row, but it will be interesting when they come up against the big teams – like Liverpool on 3 November for example,” he added.

The Gunners currently sit in sixth position in the Premier League table after six games, and while they have shown they can hit the scoreboard having netted 12 goals so far, the main concern is in defence.

Emery has seen his team concede nine league goals - which is the join third worst record in the top half of the table - a weakness which was also present under Wenger, and one which needs to be rectified if they are to make up ground on their rivals.