Mark Lawrenson Claims Arsenal Have Failed to Change Enough Under Unai Emery to Challenge Top 3 Clubs

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has failed to beat around the bush as he claimed Arsenal have not really changed their trajectory under new manager Unai Emery. 

The Gunners started the 2018/19 season off the back of two finishes outside of the top four - for the first time since the mid 1990s - and endured further disappointment at the start of Emery's reign with two early defeats.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, Arsenal quickly got back on track to win their next six games in succession, where they have a chance to make it seven across all competitions when they host Watford on Saturday.

Despite the feel good factor slowly on the rise at the Emirates, Lawrenson remained of the view that the club have yet to make show any significant signs of improvement, from what he witnessed with Arsene Wenger at the helm, which suggests they could match it with those at the top of the table. 

“I don’t actually think much has changed about Arsenal under Emery – they are a good side, but they were a good side under Arsene Wenger, just not one of the best three teams in the country," Lawrenson told the BBC

“As well as their good results, I like the look of Lucas Torreira in midfield, so there is lots to be encouraged about. 

"I think they will beat Watford and make it seven in a row, but it will be interesting when they come up against the big teams – like Liverpool on 3 November for example,” he added.

The Gunners currently sit in sixth position in the Premier League table after six games, and while they have shown they can hit the scoreboard having netted 12 goals so far, the main concern is in defence. 

Emery has seen his team concede nine league goals - which is the join third worst record in the top half of the table - a weakness which was also present under Wenger, and one which needs to be rectified if they are to make up ground on their rivals. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)