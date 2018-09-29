Mauricio Pochettino 'So Happy' for Paulo Gazzaniga After Goalkeeper's Recent Positive Performances

Paulo Gazzaniga is set to retain his place in the Tottenham side for this weekend’s clash at Huddersfield. Mauricio Pochettino has admitted life has been hard for his compatriot since his move to north London but for the time being, he is their first choice keeper.

The 26-year-old shot stopper joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2017 but had only made one appearance before last week. Club captain Hugo Lloris is firmly the number one and is considered by some to be one of the best keepers in the world.

Given Lloris’ continued form - including lifting the 2018 World Cup with France - Gazzaniga has had to compete with Michel Vorm for a supporting role. Lloris is reportedly sidelined with a thigh injury which is believed to be linked with his recent off-field problems.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Vorm, who was the current number two, initially took over the mantle from Lloris but struggled as Spurs fell to three straight defeats.

Vorm's own injury problems led to Pochettino offering Gazzaniga the chance to impress in last week’s win over Brighton. The Argentine retained his starting spot for the midweek cup tie against Watford which proved a little more difficult.

After the tie went to penalties, Gazzaniga saved two spot-kicks as Tottenham advanced and those heroics have been enough to convince Pochettino he’s the man going forward.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“Now he [Gazzaniga] is number one. Because it's not Hugo,” Pochettino told Football London.

“Of course we are so happy, that is why we signed him one year ago. It is so important to have goalkeepers that can play and perform the way Paulo does.

“It is so tough to be a keeper and wait your opportunity, it is not like a player in different positions that you can play five minutes, ten minutes, half an hour.”

Gazzaniga will start for Tottenham against Huddersfield this weekend where Spurs will be hoping for another three points.