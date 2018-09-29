Neil Warnock Says Cardiff Striker Must 'Get the Hunger Back' to Reclaim Place in Bluebirds Side

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has challenged striker Kenneth Zohore to work harder in order to reclaim his place in the starting lineup for his team.

The 24-year-old was Warnock's first choice striker in the Championship last season, and his nine goals helped the Bluebirds secure promotion to the Premier League. However, he has started only two games this season and has not scored a goal since April.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Warnock was asked about Zohore's situation ahead of his side's clash with Burnley on Sunday. He is quoted by the BBC as saying: "He's got to get the hunger back.


"There's only one person who can do that. We can only do so much. What's that saying about taking a horse to water?

"He's in the running. He's in the 18, but he has got to do more in training, which would make my job a lot easier."

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Zohore's starts this season have come in goalless draws with both Newcastle and Huddersfield, giving Cardiff their only two points of the season. They have suffered defeats at the hands of Bournemouth, ArsenalChelsea and Manchester City, and Warnock admitted the fixture list had been tough to his side.

He said: "It hasn't been too kind to us, the fixture list. It is a little bit cruel on us but we've got to hang in there."


Cardiff currently sit 19th in the Premier League, and will be keen to register their first victory of the season against Burnley this weekend. 


When asked whether the match is a 'must-win' for his side, Warnock replied: "I think there will be a few more of those over the next few weeks, a few more 'must-win' games!

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"It isn't a must-win game but it is a game that's really, really important to us, with the games coming up - Tottenham and Liverpool away and a home game in between against Fulham.

"It's a very difficult period and that's why I think the importance of the game, you can't put it under the carpet."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)