How to Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in La Liga action on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Michael Shapiro
September 29, 2018

Two of La Liga's top teams and chief rivals will square off on Saturday when Real Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid. Kickoff from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET. 

Real Madrid currently sits second in La Liga, tied with Barcelona at 13 points on the season while trailing by four in goal differential. Luka Modric and Co. dropped their first La Liga match of the season on Wednesday, losing 3-0 to Sevilla. Andre Silva netted a pair of goals to sink Real Madrid's hopes of a road victory.

Atletico Madrid enters Saturday's match at 3–1–2, most recently defeating Huesca 3-0 on Sept. 25. Their lone defeat of the season came on Sept. 1, losing at Celta Vigo.

The two sides have met once this season already, with Atletico Madrid beating Real in the UEFA Super Cup 4-2 in extra time last month.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Double Bogey (+2)