Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma Dismisses John Stones' Criticism of Colombia's World Cup Tactics

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has defended the tactics Colombia employed during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 23-year-old went to Russia to represent his country and was perhaps unfortunate to go out on penalties after a hard-fought match against England in the tournament's round of 16.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, the player reflected on his country's run, particularly the match against the Three Lions.

"It was very beautiful to see the stadiums all in yellow, representing our fans; something very beautiful. When Yerry scored it was very euphoric because we [thought] we were going to go through. Sadly we failed in the penalties and we had to go home; this is football and it was an experience to remember."

Following England's win, Manchester City defender John Stones branded Colombia "the dirtiest team" he ever went up against.

"They were probably the dirtiest team that I've ever come up against, in the respect of, when we won a penalty, surrounding the referee, even pushing the referee," the centre back declared.

Lerma, though, has said that he isn't worried about Stones' comments and didn't give the statement much thought, although he was confused after considering the level of physicality exhibited on a weekly basis in English football.

"Yes, I heard that, but I did not give it much attention, because in the end we are all free to think want we want," he explained. "It was only one game. I was surprised when he said it because English football is also aggressive."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Lerma joined the Cherries from Levante before the closing of the transfer window last month for an undisclosed club record fee. He has made five appearances for his new side so far this season and is expected to start when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)