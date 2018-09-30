Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma Dismisses John Stones' Criticism of Colombia's World Cup Tactics

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has defended the tactics Colombia employed during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 23-year-old went to Russia to represent his country and was perhaps unfortunate to go out on penalties after a hard-fought match against England in the tournament's round of 16.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, the player reflected on his country's run, particularly the match against the Three Lions.

"It was very beautiful to see the stadiums all in yellow, representing our fans; something very beautiful. When Yerry scored it was very euphoric because we [thought] we were going to go through. Sadly we failed in the penalties and we had to go home; this is football and it was an experience to remember."

Following England's win, Manchester City defender John Stones branded Colombia "the dirtiest team" he ever went up against.

"They were probably the dirtiest team that I've ever come up against, in the respect of, when we won a penalty, surrounding the referee, even pushing the referee," the centre back declared.

Lerma, though, has said that he isn't worried about Stones' comments and didn't give the statement much thought, although he was confused after considering the level of physicality exhibited on a weekly basis in English football.

"Yes, I heard that, but I did not give it much attention, because in the end we are all free to think want we want," he explained. "It was only one game. I was surprised when he said it because English football is also aggressive."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Lerma joined the Cherries from Levante before the closing of the transfer window last month for an undisclosed club record fee. He has made five appearances for his new side so far this season and is expected to start when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night.