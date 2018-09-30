Luciano Spalletti 'Satisfied' With 2-0 Victory Over Cagliari as Inter Make it 3 League Wins in a Row

Inter ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against Cagliari on Saturday, as goals from Lautaro Martínez and Matteo Politano sealed the win for Spalletti's side.

Whilst it took a late second goal to put the contest beyond Cagliari, Inter were sturdy in their defensive efforts and their opponents were denied any clear-cut chances throughout the match. The result now means that Inter sit fourth in the table having won their last three league matches, putting their slow start to the campaign firmly behind them.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Speaking to Inter's official website, Spalletti expressed his delight over his side's recent form: "It's an important result, one that brings us back to a position in the table closer to where we want to be.

"I'm always satisfied when we win and my aim is to use every moment of my time here to contribute to the success of Inter."

Inter's manager has been impressed with his side's defensive prowess this season, which has seen them concede the joint lowest amount of goals in the Serie A: "We are doing well in defence. We have strong centre-backs and this allows us to rotate when we need to."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Spalletti was particularly pleased with Brazilian fullback Dalbert: "Dalbert also did extremely well tonight. He has enormous potential and our fans saw that for themselves. He has great stamina and good feet, he just needs to find a bit of confidence when playing at the San Siro."





The Italian manager also referenced his determination to return Inter Milan to their former glories: "We were selected to bring this club back to where it belongs in the table, this is our mission at one of the world's best-loved clubs.

"We want to leave a mark and have a good memory of this adventure."