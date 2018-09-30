Martin Keown Claims Marko Arnautovic Is Among West Ham's Greatest PL Strikers After 3-1 Man Utd Win

Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown says West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is 'up there with the best' strikers in the Premier League and in the club's history after his performance against Manchester United.

Arnautovic returned to the side after a short injury layoff and tormented a makeshift United defence, scoring the decisive third goal as West Ham ran out 3-1 winners over Jose Mourinho's side at the London Stadium.

West Ham United 3 Manchester United 1

Great result, great performance the stadium was rocking the fans were rocking. The atmosphere was amazing. We can now go to Brighton on Friday evening full of confidence. dg — David Gold (@davidgold) September 30, 2018

And Keown, who has turned his hand to punditry since retiring in 2005, has been highly impressed with the Austrian, telling the Express: "He's so powerful and strong - he's really in the mood and he seems happy now.

"When you think of the players they have had in the past, the Di Canios, the Tevez', he's up there.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"He's the focal point. He's the fans' idol, he makes willing runs and he's so strong and powerful.

"If you look at strikers in the Premier League, he's up there with the best of them.

"He's really going from strength to strength. It's coming late for him as a player but he's just so important for West Ham."

Warren Little/GettyImages

The Austrian forward struggled in his first months at West Ham but still managed 11 goals in the Premier League last term and has started the 2018/19 campaign on fire with four goals in six matches.

His improved form has helped West Ham recover from a difficult start to the season, as they have responded to four straight Premier League defeats with a 0-0 draw with Chelsea, sandwiched between impressive 3-1 wins against Everton and Manchester United.

As a result, Manuel Pellegrini's side have climbed to 13th place, five clear of the relegation zone, and travel to Brighton on Friday before the international break.