Massimiliano Allegri Hails Ronaldo's 'Best Game' After Starring Role in Juventus' 2-0 Napoli Win

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes Cristiano Ronaldo had his best game so far for the Serie A giants after starring in their 3-1 victory over title rivals Napoli on Saturday.

Mario Mandzukic's brace and Leonardo Bonucci's poked effort ensured the Old Lady triumphed over Carlo Ancelotti's side, who took the lead early on through Dries Mertens after capitalising on some sloppy passing.

Ronaldo grabbed two assists and Allegri claimed after the game that the Real Madrid forward's performance was probably his best so far in Italy's top flight.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

He told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Goal: "Cristiano Ronaldo? He did very well today and he created many clear cut chances for us.

"Ronaldo has been doing very well for us and he really did some amazing things today.

"I think that this was his best game yet for us."

Napoli's Mario Rui was sent off just before the hour mark but Allegri was angry with his side's reaction to the dismissal, claiming they stopped playing with the same intensity.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Allegri added: "Once Napoli went down to ten men, we stopped playing, and that made me angry. We ran a big risk on Jose Callejon's chance and they could easily have equalised. We need to be sharper. Playing out from the back, we misplaced a pass and conceded a goal.

"After this, we still have to play Inter, Milan, Roma and Fiorentina. We've got a six-point advantage, but it's a very long season. Also, Serie A is always tough."

Juventus now look ahead to their midweek Champions League tie against Young Boys but will be without Ronaldo following his red card in the 2-0 win against Valencia last time out.

