Nuno Espirito Santo Claims Wolves Deserved Southampton Win After Late Goals Secure Victory

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes his side deserved to beat Southampton after running out 2-0 winners against the Saints on Saturday thanks to two late goals.

Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny both scored inside the final 15 minutes in a game where the Wanderers struggled to hit form as Southampton enjoyed long spells of possession, and Santo admitted his side found the encounter tricky.

He told Sky Sports: "It was very difficult, it was a tough game. Southampton created some problems.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"The first half was well played, well disputed and in the second half both teams created situations, it was tough but in the end I think we deserved what we got. Three points is important.

"Before we made 30 chances on goal and we scored once, today, for sure, we created less but we scored twice. This is why we love football so much, it's unpredictable.

"Sometimes you have more possession and you don't win, sometimes you have less possession and you win. What I think is important is that you are ready for any scenario that you come across in the game."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

It was a solid defensive performance from the hosts as they secured their third clean sheet in four Premier League games, and Santo pointed to that solidity in his post match remarks.

"That is the starting point of everything, a clean sheet, the defensive organisation, the shape of the team," he added. "This is the starting point.

"We go game by game, we stay humble. This is one of the things we have as our identity, we stay humble."