Nuno Espirito Santo Claims Wolves Deserved Southampton Win After Late Goals Secure Victory

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes his side deserved to beat Southampton after running out 2-0 winners against the Saints on Saturday thanks to two late goals.

Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny both scored inside the final 15 minutes in a game where the Wanderers struggled to hit form as Southampton enjoyed long spells of possession, and Santo admitted his side found the encounter tricky.

He told Sky Sports: "It was very difficult, it was a tough game. Southampton created some problems.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"The first half was well played, well disputed and in the second half both teams created situations, it was tough but in the end I think we deserved what we got. Three points is important.

"Before we made 30 chances on goal and we scored once, today, for sure, we created less but we scored twice. This is why we love football so much, it's unpredictable.

"Sometimes you have more possession and you don't win, sometimes you have less possession and you win. What I think is important is that you are ready for any scenario that you come across in the game."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

It was a solid defensive performance from the hosts as they secured their third clean sheet in four Premier League games, and Santo pointed to that solidity in his post match remarks.

"That is the starting point of everything, a clean sheet, the defensive organisation, the shape of the team," he added. "This is the starting point.

"We go game by game, we stay humble. This is one of the things we have as our identity, we stay humble."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)