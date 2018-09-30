Rafael Benitez Admits Mistakes Cost His Newcastle Side in 2-0 Defeat to Leicester

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez admitted that mistakes cost his side during their 2-0 defeat to Leicester, as their wait for a first win of the season goes on.

Jamie Vardy's penalty in the first half and Harry Maguire's header in the second proved to be the difference between the two sides at St James' Park, as the Foxes made it four home defeats in four games for the Magpies, all in front of controversial owner Mike Ashley, who was attending his first home game in 16 months.

Despite the scoreline and abject performance, Benitez does point to spurned opportunities prior to Vardy's penalty - in particular from Joselu and Mohamed Diame - which could've changed the outcome of the game.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We had those two chances that could have changed everything. Then we conceded the penalty and, when we were competing in the second half, we conceded from the corner.

"We have done well, then we make mistakes, and when you concede it is always more difficult for you. We knew it could be a difficult game today, but we conceded from a penalty and a corner - this always makes it harder to take. The second goal was a killer."

Newcastle lose their first 4 home league games of a season for the 1st time. They are the only side in all 4 divisions yet to win a home point this season.



It's their worst start since 1 point from first 7 games in 99-00…..they won their 8th game that season 8-0 v Sheff Wed pic.twitter.com/5M0Dv42ID8 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 29, 2018

The result sees Newcastle remain 18th in the Premier League, and travel to Old Trafford next weekend to face Manchester United, who themselves have endured a fractious start to the campaign.

Prior to kick-off, reports emerged suggesting former Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon was preparing a bid to buy the club, although Benitez confirmed he was unaware of such talk, as he was focused with matters on the field.

Asked about the possible takeover, he replied: "Not really [do I know anything about a takeover]. Before the game I try to concentrate on the game and after the game I have to talk with the media, I have no idea."