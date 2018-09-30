Unai Emery Praises Arsenal's Efficiency in Watford Win & Speaks on Aaron Ramsey Incident

Arsenal manager Unai Emery praised his side's patience in overcoming an "organised" Watford side that for large parts of the game frustrated their hosts.

An own goal by Watford centre-back Craig Cathcart gave the Gunners the lead before Mesut Ozil, notably quiet for most of the match, fired home from Alexandre Lacazette's cross. Arsenal went on to win the match 2-0, making it five straight wins in the Premier League.

"We knew before the match it would be difficult," said Emery speaking to football.london. "We needed to be competitive in the moment with Deeney, we needed to defend well with him on the second action.

"The ball was near our box a lot, the rhythm of the match was not as quick we wanted. I think our players in the first half were a little nervous. We need to continue to be calm. At half-time we spoke about improving things on the pitch with our positioning.

"Our moments arrived in the second half and we showed efficiency to score."

Despite Emery's delight in emerging victorious from the encounter the Spaniard admitted that his side conceded too many "good chances" to the visitors.

Much of the talk in the build up to the game had centred around Aaron Ramsey's reported contract talks with news breaking in the week that the London club had withdrawn their offer of a contract renewal.

Ramsey looks set to steal the headlines again after reacting angrily to being substituted as his side pressed on in their search of a goal. Emery was quick to play down the incident, stating: "I want a competitive spirit. When the players want to play every moment to help the team, I want this to help with his character for the team."

Arsenal, now fifth in the table, travel to Azerbaijan outfit FK Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday before taking on Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend.