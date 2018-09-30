'We've Been Growing': Diego Simeone Pleased With Progression After Madrid Derby Stalemate

Diego Simeone was content with Atletico Madrid's performance after their 0-0 draw in El Derbi Madrileno.

Reported by Atleti's official website, the Argentine spoke on his team's strong opening at the Bernabeu: "It was a nice game especially in the first half. Our first half was very good.

"We had two very important chances in the first half to find the back of the net. In the second half they improved and we worked very well to close the match."

Commenting on second half substitutions, the head coach of Los Rojiblancos explained his tactical decisions: "When Thomas come on to the pitch, we strengthened the midfield.

"As soon as the team got back together in the midfield, we put Kalinic in."

simeone has made it brilliant over the years.. — Sunny 💡 (@Its_SuNnYzzZ_77) September 29, 2018

Seemingly concentrating on defensive shape, Atletico were happy to drop deep and try to score through counter attacking opportunities.

Arguably having the best back line in the whole of European football, Uruguayan pair Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez lead by example with top class displays.

Atletico are a strong team . The best defence in the world with the best defender by a mile ( Godin ) , best young defender ( Gimenez ) , best keeper in the world ( Oblak ) and a very very deep squad full of quality — Ragnar Lothbrok (@sean_fpeterside) September 29, 2018

Finishing off, Simeone touched on the development of his side so far this season: "The team is playing very well. I think we've been growing,

"Today we made a very good first half and now we have to continue in this line."