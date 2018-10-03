Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rape Allegation on Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo said he is waiting for the results of the Las Vegas Police Department's investigation with "tranquility."

By Khadrice Rollins
October 03, 2018

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo denied the 2009 rape allegation against him that was brought to light last week in a pair of tweets sent on Wednesday.

Ronaldo is accused of sexually assaulting Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas penthouse in June 2009. She filed a lawsuit on Sept. 27 in Clark County District Court in Nevada that has 11 claims, including for battery, abuse of a vulnerable person and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In his tweets, Ronaldo says he will not "feed the media spectacle" and will "await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations."

On Monday, the Las Vegas police announced they are re-opening a sexual assault case from June 13, 2009, involving Mayorga. Ronaldo's only comments after a report in German outlet Der Spiegel bringing Mayorga's story back to light had been to call it "fake news" in an Instagram Live video prior to Wednesday's tweets in which he said:

Ronaldo did not play in Juventus' 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, as he was suspended for a red card received in a win over Valencia. The squad next plays on Saturday in a Serie A match against Udinese.

You can read more about the lawsuit and potential ramifications facing Ronaldo here.

