Belgium Boss Roberto Martinez Claims Dortmund Star Axel Witsel Was the Best Transfer of the Summer

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has claimed that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund made the signing of the summer when they brought Axel Witsel back to European football.

The Belgian international was plying his trade in China with Tianjin Quanjian before leaving Asia for the Westfalenstadion in a €20m deal this year, and has firmly cemented himself as a regular in Dortmund's first team.



INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

According to his national team manager Martinez, the transfer should be regarded as the best deal of the current season both in terms of cost and quality.

Speaking to Sport Bild , he said: "The best transfer in the world this season is Axel Witsel to Borussia Dortmund . He is the best investment in European football.

"What he brings to the team for a relatively small transfer fee of €20m makes him the best signing of this transfer period."

After leaving Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg in January 2017 to play in the high budget Chinese Super League, Witsel's name fell out of conversation. It is a point that Martinez feels should give great credit to Dortmund for luring him back into the European spotlight.

Martinez added: "Dortmund deserve tremendous recognition for the signing of Axel. He had gone under the radar in China... I knew he would prevail."



Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 29-year-old midfielder has featured ten times in all competitions this season for Dortmund and has scored twice already.