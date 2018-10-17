Belgium Boss Roberto Martinez Claims Dortmund Star Axel Witsel Was the Best Transfer of the Summer

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has claimed that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund made the signing of the summer when they brought Axel Witsel back to European football.

The Belgian international was plying his trade in China with Tianjin Quanjian before leaving Asia for the Westfalenstadion in a €20m deal this year, and has firmly cemented himself as a regular in Dortmund's first team.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

According to his national team manager Martinez, the transfer should be regarded as the best deal of the current season both in terms of cost and quality. 

Speaking to Sport Bild, he said: "The best transfer in the world this season is Axel Witsel to Borussia Dortmund. He is the best investment in European football.

"What he brings to the team for a relatively small transfer fee of €20m makes him the best signing of this transfer period."

After leaving Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg in January 2017 to play in the high budget Chinese Super League, Witsel's name fell out of conversation. It is a point that Martinez feels should give great credit to Dortmund for luring him back into the European spotlight.

Martinez added: "Dortmund deserve tremendous recognition for the signing of Axel. He had gone under the radar in China... I knew he would prevail."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 29-year-old midfielder has featured ten times in all competitions this season for Dortmund and has scored twice already. 

After fulfilling his international duty with Belgium, Witsel and his Dortmund side will return to action against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.    

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)