Barcelona Club President Bartomeu Confirms They Are on the Lookout for a Centre-Back in January

According to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona will be on the hunt for a new central defender when the transfer market reopens in January.

The Blaugrana currently find themselves a little short in the defensive department after recent injuries to Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

This lack of squad depth has led to calls for the management to sign another defender as soon as possible.

Reports!! Barca central defender, Samuel Umtiti is out of the El Clasico clash on Oct 28 with a knee injury. He's even set to be out till next yr.#EnergySports pic.twitter.com/6V8BVOA0ve — ApamOneGh (@apam_one) October 16, 2018

Speaking at the gala for the Catalan FA, as reported by Marca, Bartomeu admitted that Barcelona will be in the market for an addition to their back line come January.

"We'll be on the lookout for a centre-back in the market," he said. "It's bad luck that two of the four we have have gotten injured."

However, the club president did suggest that there was a possibility of looking into the youth players at the club for a solution, saying: "We have a B team and this could translate into an opportunity for them. We'll have to see what happens."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

After a recent bit of rocky form, Barcelona currently find themselves second in La Liga, behind Sevilla, and tied with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps a new centre-back in the team could be a solution to their slow start. With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, and Coutinho, it's not like there's a great need to improve the attacking side of the squad.

Both Yerry Mina and Marlon Santos were let go in the summer, and now it seems that a player of good defensive quality is needed to help provide some cover for Umtiti and the ageing Gerard Pique, as well as the oft-injured Vermaelen.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Most recently, the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Ajax's Matthijs De Ligt have all been linked with the Catalan giants.

De Ligt seems to be a really promising talent but would probably command an extortionate transfer fee, with Ajax unwilling to sell during the season. Alderweireld, on the other hand, may be a bit more affordable considering his contract runs out in the summer.

MB Media/GettyImages

After Bartomeu's recent statement, it seems very likely that one of these players, or at least some other top flight centre back, will find themselves in the blue and red colours come January.