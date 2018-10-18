Barcelona Club President Bartomeu Confirms They Are on the Lookout for a Centre-Back in January

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

According to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona will be on the hunt for a new central defender when the transfer market reopens in January. 

The Blaugrana currently find themselves a little short in the defensive department after recent injuries to Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen. 

This lack of squad depth has led to calls for the management to sign another defender as soon as possible.

Speaking at the gala for the Catalan FA, as reported by Marca, Bartomeu admitted that Barcelona will be in the market for an addition to their back line come January. 

"We'll be on the lookout for a centre-back in the market," he said. "It's bad luck that two of the four we have have gotten injured."

However, the club president did suggest that there was a possibility of looking into the youth players at the club for a solution, saying: "We have a B team and this could translate into an opportunity for them. We'll have to see what happens."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

After a recent bit of rocky form, Barcelona currently find themselves second in La Liga, behind Sevilla, and tied with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Perhaps a new centre-back in the team could be a solution to their slow start. With the likes of Lionel MessiLuis SuarezOusmane Dembele, and Coutinho, it's not like there's a great need to improve the attacking side of the squad. 

Both Yerry Mina and Marlon Santos were let go in the summer, and now it seems that a player of good defensive quality is needed to help provide some cover for Umtiti and the ageing Gerard Pique, as well as the oft-injured Vermaelen. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Most recently, the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Ajax's Matthijs De Ligt have all been linked with the Catalan giants. 

De Ligt seems to be a really promising talent but would probably command an extortionate transfer fee, with Ajax unwilling to sell during the season. Alderweireld, on the other hand, may be a bit more affordable considering his contract runs out in the summer.

MB Media/GettyImages

After Bartomeu's recent statement, it seems very likely that one of these players, or at least some other top flight centre back, will find themselves in the blue and red colours come January. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)